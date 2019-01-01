Tottenham complete £25m move for Fulham wonderkid Sessegnon

The 19-year-old joins Mauricio Pochettino's side on an initial five-year contract, with midfielder Josh Onomah going the other way as part of the deal

have completed the £25 million ($30m) signing of 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon from , the club confirmed on Thursday.

Sessegnon, who will wear the number 19 shirt for Spurs, has signed an initial five-year deal with the club having the option to add an extra year.

Josh Onomah, the 22-year-old midfielder, has joined Fulham from Spurs as part of the deal, signing a three-year contract also with the option of a one-year extension.

Sessegnon came through Fulham's youth academy after initially joining the club back in 2008. He started training with the first-team as a 15-year-old and made his debut in the 2016-17 season.

The following year was when he really came to the fore, playing in all 46 of Fulham's Championship games and scoring 15 goals in the league as he was eventually named the Championship Player of the Season. He made 35 league appearances as his side were relegated from the Premier League last season.

He has moved between left-back and left-wing during his time at the Cottagers, and seems likely to take an attacking left-back role with Spurs. He will replace Danny Rose who, though he is yet to find an exit from the club, has been told he is free to leave by Mauricio Pochettino.

With Tanguy Ndombele joining earlier in the window for a club-record fee and Giovani Lo Celso arriving on an initial loan deal from Real Betis , it has been a productive window for Spurs with three of Pochettino's key targets secured. Jack Clarke was also signed from Leeds, but was immediately loaned back to Marcelo Bielsa's promotion chasers.

They could all feature in the squad to face at home in Spurs' Premier League opener on Saturday.

Onomah, meanwhile, is a Tottenham academy graduate and made more than 30 first-team appearances following his debut in early 2015.

Capped for at six youth levels, he is used to Championship football after two loan spells there in the last two seasons, with Aston Villa and .

He will be hoping to feature on Saturday as Fulham face in their first home game of the season, having tasted defeat in their first game back in the second tier.

Fulham were beaten 1-0 at Barnsley on Saturday, thanks to an early goal from Luke Thomas.