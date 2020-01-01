Tottenham only need a couple more players to challenge for the title - Redknapp

The former boss at White Hart Lane insists his old club are not far off being contenders for the top flight crown, despite a difficult 2019-20 season

only "need one or two good acquisitions" to challenge for the Premier League title next season, according to Harry Redknapp.

Spurs established themselves as top-four regulars and finalists under Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship between 2014 and 2019, while playing a brand of fluid, attacking football which kept supporters on the edge of their seats.

They were not, however, able to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2008, with a heart-breaking defeat in last season's European showpiece at the hands of marking the beginning of the end for Pochettino.

The 48-year-old was sacked in November after Tottenham's dismal start to the new season, and former head coach Jose Mourinho was swiftly drafted in as his replacement.

Results picked up in the early stages of Mourinho's reign, but the Lilywhites endured a dismal run of form before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 13.

Spurs are destined to finish the campaign without any silverware yet again and have a real fight on their hands to qualify for the Champions League after slipping down to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Despite the fact that his old club still seem to be a long way away from domestic glory, Redknapp thinks Mourinho already has a top-quality squad at his disposal, and does not believe a major overhaul will be necessary when the transfer market reopens.

The ex-Tottenham manager has urged club owner Joe Lewis to "push the boat out" and invest in a couple of extra players to complement the team's current crop of stars such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

"Dele Alli, I love him, I think he's top drawer," Redknapp told Talksport. "Him and Harry Kane upfront, they're full of quality, aren't they?

"Son is an amazing player. So you'd expect them to push on, the stadium is unbelievable and the training ground is fantastic, so it's all in place.

"They just need one or two good acquisitions to the team. Push the boat out, it's not like they're short of money.

"Joe Lewis is one of the richest men in the world and I'm sure that, if he wants to have a crack at it, then there's no reason why they shouldn't bring one or two top players in and try for the Premier League title."