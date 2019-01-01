Tottenham plan to block Serge Aurier transfer - Report

The Ivory Coast full-back reportedly has intentions of leaving North London, but the Lilywhites won't allow a move

Hotspur are reportedly going to prevent Serge Aurier from leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The 26-year right-back has had a frustrating time in North London, limited to just 17 competitive appearances last season.

He was rumoured to leave in the summer but nothing materialised. Reports also surfaced that were interested in securing his services in the next transfer window.

According to Tuttosport, the Lilywhites will block any moves for the Ivorian in January as they are short of options at right-back.

Mauricio Pochettino let go of Kieran Trippier to in the summer transfer window, and his preferred right-back in Kyle Walker-Peters has not played since the end of August.

Aurier has played three times in the league for Spurs this term. He also featured in the , putting in a horror show as the North London club fell 7-2 at home to .

The former player was on display for 90 minutes on Sunday when beat Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-1 in an international friendly at the Stade de la Licorne, courtesy of goals from Wilfried Kanon, Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha.