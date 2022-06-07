Tottenham release new 2022-23 home kit inspired by message of unity

The new kit will be premiered when Tottenham face a K-League team in Seoul on July 13

With the end of one season, another one is just around the corner, and clubs are getting prepared with the launch of brand new kits. Tottenham and Nike have released their new home kit for the 2022/23 season, and it's a sleek take on the classic Spurs home kit.

Made by London filmmaker Salim Adam, the kit launch video focuses on the theme "Dare To Do True" and is the first instalment in a five-part series. The campaign focuses on bringing together Tottenham fans in a message of unity and inclusion.

The shirt design is a modern take on the Spurs home shirts you've probably seen in the past, however, neon detailing on the sleeve cuffs and neck adds a new lease of life to the classic white and navy colourway. Both the inside collar and sleeves feature repetition of the word "Spurs", with an alternating design which adds a striking touch.

Take look below to see all of the versions available to buy now.

The Nike Elite shirt for Tottenham comes with the same technology and quality that the players' shirts will have on the pitch - hence the marked up price compared to the regular adult shirt. A Nike DriFit ADV fabric gives that super-dry feel on the pitch as it wicks up moisture, keeping you cooler and fresher for longer.

Get it from the Spurs club shop for £115.00 ($140.00)

The regular adult home shirt is a replica of what is worn by the players, but it still features the Nike DriFit shirt technology. The shirts come in a slim fit for a tailored and personalised feel whilst stacking up sustainability points by being manufactured using 100% recycled polyester.

Get it from the Spurs club shop for £75.00 ($140.00)

The women's home shirts are also replicas of the real thing. But like all women's football shirts, the focus is a build and design specifically tailored for women's bodies. The recycled polyester shirt is lightweight yet strong and machine washable so that you can wear it for a local 5-a-side game in the park.

Get it from the Spurs club shop for £75.00 ($90.00)

The Tottenham kid's home kit comes with the brand new home shirt for the 2022/23 season, shorts and socks for the complete look to support the North London side. It features all the authentic team details to make kids feel like part of the Spurs tribe from a young age.

Get it from the Spurs club shop for £55.00 ($66.00)

