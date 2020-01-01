Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

Hotspur are up against 's in the UEFA Round of 16 on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho's charges have had a poor campaign domestically by their standards so far but will fancy their chances against the outift.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Tottenham possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Defenders Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga Midfielders Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli Forwards Steven Bergwijn, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura

Harry Kane and Mouss Sissoko are ruled out of this game while Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are doubtful.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi Defenders Lukas Klostermann, Ethan Ampadu, Marcel Halstenberg, Angelino Midfielders Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg Forward Timo Werner, Christopher Nkunku

Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban are injured while Dayot Upamecano is suspended.

Match Preview

Tottenham managed to scrape through the group stages from a group containing , and . Leipzig, on the other hand, topped their group which had the likes of , and Zenit.

Spurs' form has been patchy at best under Mourinho but they did notch a morale-boosting win against in the Premier League and the Portuguese manager will use it as a launchpad for another European run.

This is only Leipzig's third European campaign but Julian Nagelsmann and his young squad will be fancying themselves. The likes of Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg will be key for Leipzig in attack.

Though captain Willi Orban is injured and Dayot Upamecano is suspended, the likes of Marcel Halstenberg and Ethan Ampadu will have to step up.

Tottenham will miss Harry Kane's presence up front but their pace on the counter will be something Leipzig will have to wary of.