Tottenham fans won't care if Mourinho era ends in tears as long as he wins trophies, says Sherwood

The former Spurs boss believes the Portuguese has every chance of winning silverware in north London, something Mauricio Pochettino couldn't do

Former manager Tim Sherwood says Spurs fans won’t care if Jose Mourinho’s tenure ends in tears, as long as the club have some trophies to show for it.

Sherwood also believes former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who took the club from fifth in the Premier League to a final, would have been under less pressure if he had won the .

Spurs began the Mourinho era with a 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday, and Sherwood believes it is an era likely to bring silverware.

“There has obviously been a philosophy shift, the owners have decided they need to win a trophy and who better to bring in than someone who wins all the time, at every single club he ever goes to?” Sherwood pondered on BT Sport.

“Jose Mourinho is not going in there to finish in the top four. Yes, they need to do that, but that is a minimum requirement for him. He is going in to win something.

“At , it ended in tears. It always ends in tears with Jose, but so what? The fans will not care.

“If it ends in tears with the chairman and Jose Mourinho and they have got a few trophies in the bank, they do not care.”

Pochettino’s time in north London eventually staggered to a disappointing end as last season’s meandering league form failed to pick up at the start of the new campaign.

Fans and players aside were clearly sad to see the Argentine leave, but Sherwood believes Pochettino should have made more of an effort to win the Carabao Cup.

“I think Mauricio has had a chance,” he said.

“The objectives for him, he ticked every year, finishing in the top four. For me, I would have gone all out, if I was Mauricio, to try and win a trophy even if it is the Carabao Cup.

“That man Jose Mourinho wants to win the Carabao Cup all the time because he knows it’s the easiest domestic trophy to win.

“They can’t win it this year, they’re out. They got knocked out by Colchester. The pressure would have just been off Mauricio a wee bit if he has just managed to get one trophy and put it in the cabinet. He never managed to do that.”

While the Carabao Cup may be the least heralded of the domestic trophies, it has been won by a team outside the current ‘big six’ just twice in the last 15 years, with only one finalist from outside those teams in the last five seasons.

Mourinho has won the title only once since returning to English football six years ago, with his side beating Spurs in the 2015 final.