Tottenham defender Serge Aurier to miss Manchester City clash
Serge Aurier will miss Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League quarter-final first leg game against Manchester City on Tuesday due to injury.
The 26-year-old last featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a hamstring problem.
He missed Spurs’ back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Liverpool as well as last Wednesday’s win over Crystal Palace.
The former Paris Saint-Germain right-back will also not play a part when the Lilywhites host Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley as he continues with his rehabilitation, with Kieran Trippier expected to start.
TEAM NEWS:
🔹 @Serge_aurier (hamstring)
🔹 @ericdier (hip flexor)
🔹 @ErikLamela (hamstring)
All three players are undertaking on-field rehabilitation and remain unavailable for selection.
Aurier has been limited to 16 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season.