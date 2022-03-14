Torreira has 'rediscovered joy' at Fiorentina as he hopes for permanent Arsenal exit

Lucas Torreira says he has "rediscovered joy" at Fiorentina as he continues to hope for a permanent move away from Arsenal.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria for £26 million ($34m) in 2018, and initially established himself as a key member of the squad and a fan favourite because of his aggressive style of play.

The Uruguayan was unable to maintain his strong form, though, and was loaned out to Atletico Madrid for the 2020-21 season before heading to Fiorentina last summer.

What's been said?

Torreira has shone on loan at Artemio Franchi Stadium this season, recording three goals and one assist in 27 games across all competitions.

Fiorentina had the 26-year-old to thank for inspiring their latest win as he fired the decisive goal in a 1-0 triumph over Bologna, and he gave an update on his future after the game.

Arsenal reportedly agreed that La Viola could sign Torreria outright at the end of the campaign for around €15 million (£13m/$16m), with the midfielder hopeful that a deal will soon be arranged.

“I have rediscovered my joy both on and off the pitch," he told Sky Italia. "My future doesn’t depend on me, because Arsenal still own my contract. I am sure they will reach an agreement.”

Torreira targeting Europe with Fiorentina

Torreira is still under contract at Arsenal until 2023, but it is unlikely that he can still revive his career at Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta, who has a plethora of other options in the middle of the park.

Fiorentina could now be the ideal place for Torreira to progress, with Vincenzo Italiano's side pushing hard for European qualification.

Article continues below

“We have a great squad, a lovely atmosphere, these are great lads with a fantastic heart. We work every day to make the fans happy,” Torreira added after the Bologna win.

“Perhaps this was our least impressive performance in recent weeks, but we got the win, unlike other results. We are a great side and the objective is to take Fiorentina into Europe.”

Further reading