Torino’s Ola Aina ‘sorry’ after receiving first career red card in Bologna loss

The Nigeria international was sent off after picking a second booking and feels remorseful for the indiscipline

wing-back Ola Aina feels sorry after receiving his first career red card in their 3-2 defeat to in Saturday’s Italian game.

The on-loan player was sent off in additional time of the tie by referee Maurizio Mariani after picking his second booking as the Bull suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

And the defender has taken to the social media to show his remorse for the indiscipline while promising to learn from the setback.

“Sorry for the defeat and for the red card, we learn and move on,” Aina posted on Instagram.

Article continues below

This season, the defender has been impressive since joining the side last summer, helping them to keep 10 clean sheets in 24 league appearances.

Aina will hope to put the disappointment behind him when he joins the Super Eagles camp for their African Cup of Nations qualifier game with Seychelles and friendly tie with on March 22 and 24 respectively.