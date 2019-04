Top five goals scored in the JSSL 7s competition

Catch a glimpse of some of the best goals ever scored in the JSSL 7s...

As the 7th edition of the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy, 7’s takes place in just a few days. Goal Singapore has decided to put together a video compiling some of the best goals ever scored in this competition.

This year’s competition will be held at Our Tampines Hub over the dates, Friday 19th, Saturday 20th, Sunday 21st April. Goal is the official media and will be covering the event.