Toney backs Eriksen stay at Brentford: 'I'm sure he will be here'

Ivan Toney says he is “sure” Christian Eriksen will stay at Brentford beyond this summer with the Bees now all but certain of Premier League survival.

Eriksen has been in sparkling form since joining the club on a short-term deal in January, just six months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

The west London side have won four out of the five games Eriksen has featured in, moving them 12 points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining.

What was said?

Brentford striker Toney, who scored his 14th goal of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win against West Ham, says Eriksen has helped lift the whole team’s performance levels since his arrival.

“With a player like that in the team then you are going to have the quality,” the 26-year-old told the Standard.

“He sets a certain standard for himself and the team and we have to come up to that and play above that so with him coming in it is great for all of us.”

Eriksen’s fine performances mean there is now intense speculation about the midfielder’s future plans when his Bees contract expires at the end of the summer, with former club Tottenham among those linked with his services.

However Toney is confident the former Ajax player will remain in west London: “I am sure he will be here, let’s see what happens.”

