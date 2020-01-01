Tom Brady takes up challenge as Beckham offers five-a-side game to raise coronavirus funds

The former England captain is preparing a "unique experience" for the lucky winner of a prize draw, all for a good cause

David Beckham has offered fans the chance to play against him in a five-a-side game as he raises funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The ex- captain revealed the opportunity in a video on Instagram, explaining how the winner of the sweepstake - organised as part of the All In Challenge - will get a "unique experience" at Miami.

Along with four friends, the lucky individual will face Beckham's squad at the training facilities of the franchise part-owned by the 44-year-old. The prize also includes lunch and the chance to watch Inter Miami in action at the club's new stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

More teams

"With my Inter Miami family, I want to offer you the chance to win a unique experience," Beckham said in the post.

"You and four of your friends will play against my five-a-side team at the beautiful new Inter Miami training facility.

"After the game, we will have lunch together - to gloat who has won and who has lost - and you will then be invited to watch an Inter Miami game from the owners' suite with me and my good friend and managing owner, Jorge Mas.

"You'll get a VIP tour of our stadium to see the amazing facilities we've built for our new club. Miami is a very special place and I know this will be an incredible experience."

There was a notable response to the post by the former , Milan and midfielder, too.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady made it clear he wants to go up against Beckham in a different type of football, commenting: "I'm bidding on that."

However, the six-time Super Bowl champion will have to buy a ticket to see if he can be the lucky one picked out to face his fellow sporting superstar, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.