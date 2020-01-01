Toko Ekambi: Lyon sign Cameroon forward on loan from Villarreal

The Cameroonian striker has completed a temporary return to France to boost Rudi Garcia's frontline for the remainder of the season

have announced the signing of Karl Toko Ekambi on loan from until June 2020, with the option to buy.

Toko Ekambi's signing comes as a reinforcement for the Kids who lost Memphis Depay to a serious knee injury in December.

The Indomitable Lions forward previously played for Angers in the where he won the Marc-Vivien Foe prize before switching to to team up with Villarreal in 2018.

During his one-and-a-half-year stint in , Toko Ekambi scored 16 goals in 35 appearances across two seasons.

Lyon confirmed their option to sign the 27-year-old in a permanent deal for around €11 million as they continue their chase for European football next season.

After Tuesday's French League Cup game against , Toko Ekambi is in line to make his Lyon debut on Sunday when Rudi Garcia's side host .