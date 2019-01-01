‘Tiger’s win the most thrilling sports story since Leicester City’s PL title!’
It had been 11 years since Tiger Woods had last won a major tournament.
At 43 years old, and having had multiple back surgeries, it appeared as though Wood’s last triumph at a major would be the 2008 U.S. Open.
But in the mix in the last day of the Masters, Woods drew in casual golf fans from all over the globe to tune in to see if he could do it, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola openly admitting he might watch the tournament over Liverpool-Chelsea.
Woods did not disappoint either, winning by a single stroke to claim his fifth career Masters win, along with his 15th victory in a major.
The win comes 22 years after his first win at Augusta in 1997, and 14 his since his previous triumph on the course in 2005.
Some have called it one of sport’s great comebacks and stories – though at least one commentator believes Leicester’s title triumph in 2015-16 tops it.
But the footballing world was certainly talking during and after seeing Tiger roar once more.
He’s done it. He’s only gone and won it. There’s something in my eye. To use a phrase once used before about @TigerWoods “Oh my goodness...Wow....In your life have you seen anything like that?” 👏👏👏👏— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 14, 2019
Second most thrilling sporting achievement I’ve seen. The best: Leicester winning the league.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 14, 2019
Well done Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/1Blb85BLjB— fabrice muamba (@fmuamba) April 14, 2019
What it going to look like if Liverpool win Title pic.twitter.com/CaCmkL3qov— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 14, 2019
🐅— Chad Marshall (@ChadMarshall14) April 14, 2019
TIGER TIGER WOODS YO— @petkemike (@petkemike) April 14, 2019
Tiger 🐯 #TheMasters— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 14, 2019
The last ten years of the Tiger Woods story has been a publicly watched journey of the human soul. Fight for redemption. It is never too late. It might look different than a green jacket to others. But it is worth it. That was unreal to watch!!!!— Heather O'Reilly (@HeatherOReilly) April 14, 2019
TIGER EFFIN WOODS... one of the greatest comeback stories in sports!!!! pic.twitter.com/ppgG6ERuTQ— Stu Holden (@stuholden) April 14, 2019
Tiger Woods. Greatest Comeback Since 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UbtBStVWt9— roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 14, 2019
Goosebumps while on the verge of crying. From the lowest of all lows to the highest of all highs, @TigerWoods has pulled off the greatest comeback ever....in life and now golf. For those of you that make THIS about YOU......I feel sorry for you.— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) April 14, 2019
🐐🐐#TheMasters
Tiger Woods - one of the great sporting comeback stories ever.— Ian Darke (@IanDarke) April 14, 2019