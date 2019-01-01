Tierney challenges Arsenal players to ease pressure on under-fire Emery

The Scottish full-back admits that those on the field need to be taking as much responsibility for poor performances as those calling the shots off it

Kieran Tierney has called on ’s underperforming squad to raise their game and ease some of the pressure which has been building on under-fire coach Unai Emery.

A Spanish tactician at Emirates Stadium finds himself facing uncomfortable questions amid ongoing struggles for consistency.

It has been suggested that Emery could be on borrowed time, with it possible that another disappointing showing against fellow top-four hopefuls Leicester on Saturday could spell the end.

Jose Mourinho is among those to have been billed as a potential successor in the Arsenal dugout, but those working under Emery are eager to see him stay put.

international Tierney, who was snapped up by the Gunners over the summer from , told reporters when asked if the right man is calling the shots: "Yes, of course.

"It is up to us as players to correct it on the pitch. For me, he [Emery] has been brilliant since I've come in.

"I have learned a lot. I am learning a lot every day, playing with great players. Everybody in the changing room has got belief in each other and the manager."

Tierney saw Emery and Arsenal invest £25 million ($30m) in signing him during the last transfer window and claims the coaching staff in north London have made him a better player.

He added: "Of course. The players around me are making me a better player as well. I am just learning and I am enjoying every week.

"He likes to keep the ball, pass the ball with a possession-type game and for me I am just learning and working on my technique with him.

"I am working on passing and crossing – everything in general. I am working with the coaches as well, so just all round I am learning."

Tierney is still working his way towards full match sharpness after arriving at Arsenal nursing a knock and has been left out of the latest Scotland squad so that he can take in a much-needed break.

"They [Scotland] understand," said the 22-year-old left-back.

Article continues below

"Of course you want to play for your national team, but you need to do what is best for your career long-term.

"It is probably the right decision as now I am going into the international break knowing I am getting a rest and recovery, because since my operation the load has went up, up and up.

"To get a rest would be beneficial and hopefully for the next camp I'm ready."