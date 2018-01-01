Throwback Thursday: Five of Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal signings

Some signings by Wenger were great, others not so.....

Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign at Arsenal saw the arrival of some of the world's best players with Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp being classic examples, but not all of those who arrived at North London under Wenger turn out to be like Henry and Bergkamp. Here are those guys who didn't quite leave their mark on the club and can be dubbed as some of Wenger's worst signings.

1. Gervinho

He came to the Emirates with a bit of fanfare which was understandable given how he had won Ligue 1 with Lille in a team which contained Yohan Cabaye and Eden Hazard. Gervinho was seen as a replacement for Samir Nasri but was trolled by the Arsenal fans for his terrible displays and infamous hairline. Reached a new nadir when he missed an absolute sitter in the League Cup loss against Bradford. 11 goals in 69 appearances is never good enough when you play for a club like Arsenal.

2.Marouane Chamakh

Another player who had a similar narrative like Gervinho. Chamakh started his Arsenal career well as he netted 11 goals in his first 22 appearances, including the fastest league goal in Arsenal’s history, in 37 seconds against Wolves in November 2010. But it all started to go pear-shaped as Robin Van Persie rose to prominence to claim the main striker spot. That led to the Moroccan's loss of confidence and he was frozen out of the squad. Chamakh is still remembered by Gunners fans till this day though only for the ridiculous amount of hair gel he used.

3.Park Chu-Young

A £4million signing that can be described as a panic buy, South Korean Park Chu-Young only played eight minutes of Premier League football in three years with Arsenal. Scored on his debut in the League Cup against Bolton but that was as good as it got for the South Korean. He moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab on the expiration of his contract with the Gunners in 2014, lasting just six months before returning to his homeland with FC Seoul.

4.Andre Santos

Andre Santos will go down as probably one of the worst defenders to ever don the Arsenal kit. Painfully slow and lethargic, the Brazilian was just simply unreliable. The final nail in the coffin when he swapped shirts with ex-teammate Van Persie at half-time after the Dutchman had moved to Manchester United and scored against an Arsenal team including himself. He even managed a smile when they traded shirts. Sacrilegious.

5.Sebastien Squillaci

Another defender, another disaster. Sebastien Squillaci came to North London off the back of two excellent campaigns with Sevilla and was signed for £4million like Park. Unfortunately, the Frenchman failed to deliver as his clumsy performances led to him being consigned to the bench. In the end, Squillaci's purpose was only for cup games. Remarkable that he stayed at Arsenal for three years as he should have been offloaded in three days.

Who were some of Arsenal's worst signings in your opinion? Let us know in the comments section...