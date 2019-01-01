Three key Esperance players back from injury for Caf Super Cup against Raja Casablanca

Esperance will be bidding for their second Caf Super Cup title when they clash with Raja Casablanca on Friday

Esperance Tunis welcome three key players from injury ahead of Friday’s Caf Super Cup against at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in .

The Tunisians included in their trip to Doha on Tuesday veteran defender Sameh Derbali and midfielder Ghilane Chalali who have recovered from injuries.

Also, goalkeeper Rami Jridi is back from an injury sustained in a league match against nearly two weeks ago.

With Esperance celebrating their centenary this year, Jridi is eyeing to memorably cap the season by delivering the Caf Super Cup.

“We hope to win this continental title to strengthen our title account in an outstanding year in the history of the club,” Jridi was quoted as saying by Turess.

Having last won the Caf Super Cup in 1995, Esperance are bidding for a second-ever title after also finishing as runners-up in 1999 and 2012.

Esperance assistant coach Mejdi Traoui has echoed Jridi’s sentiments of spicing their centenary celebrations although he has predicted a tough challenge from Raja.

“It will not be an easy match,” said Traoui according to Turess.

Article continues below

“It will be a tough match and we need to focus 100 percent on this continental title. The finals have to be won regardless of the performances and require a lot of experience from the players of Esperance.

“We need to be very focused on the game and we will try to win the trophy, especially as the team celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and we look forward to winning as many titles as possible to make the fans happy.”

Esperance won the Caf to earn a ticket to play in the Super Cup while Raja get into this match after being crowned Caf Confederation Cup Champions last season.