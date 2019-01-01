'Those are stupid people' - Matuidi calls for punishment for fans who use racist chants

The Juventus star stated he's been on the receiving end of monkey chants in stadiums and he wants to see more done to tackle the abuse in grounds

Blaise Matuidi has revealed he's been on the receiving end of racist abuse in the past and has urged authorities to punish those involved.

This comes off the back of the 31-year-old's team-mate Moise Kean suffering racist abuse from supporters during Juventus' recent 2-0 win over .

The incident involving the 19-year-old forward sparked huge controversy, including Leonardo Bonucci insisting Kean was partly to blame for the abuse due to his goal celebration.

However, fellow Juventus team-mate Matuidi has urged authorities to take drastic action to stamp racism out of football once and for all.

"It's sad, because it happened to me in that very same stadium last year," Matuidi said on Canal+. "We just can't tolerate that kind of things.

"There were monkey shouts when I touched the ball. When Kean found himself in front of the goal twice - and it's important to note that - it happened again.

"This is why Moise celebrated his goal saying that he didn't understand. It intensified over the end of the game. Those are stupid people, who have nothing to do in a stadium. They must be punished."

Matuidi also insisted he's not going to sit back and watch racism occur within football grounds, stating he plans to "fight" against it.

"I don't want to calm down, I don't want to just ignore that," he added. "We have to fight it, not ignore it. We should not be afraid and act as if we didn't hear anything.

"It's important to say it loud and clear. Those monkey shouts should not be said and could not be said and that must be punished.

"I thought at that moment that the referee was not taking the good decision. The best decision was to stop the game. I went to talk to him and he was open minded.

"He said that he didn't understand in the right moment. I'm a father, I have kids. I don't want to show this world to my kids."

Juventus' next fixture is against in the on April 10 before a tie against on April 13.