Partey wins the Man of the Match after masterclass performance in Madrid Derby

The Ghana midfielder was a star for Colchoneros as they held Los Blancos to a stalemate on Saturday night

Thomas Partey marked his 100th appearance for with a solid display in the 0-0 draw with fierce rivals at Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Colchoneros had lost 87 times to Los Blancos in the Spanish top-flight, the most defeats by a single opponent, and Partey’s brilliance in midfield ensured it didn’t become defeat number 88.

The 26-year Ghanaian was simply sublime, recording a 95% passing accuracy from 38 out of 40 passes in the first half alone. He had a 100% duel success rate in the opening period, winning four out of four, and he also made four recoveries.

100 - Thomas Partey in the first half of his 100th game for Atletico in LaLiga:



95% passing accuracy (38/40)

100% duels success (4/4)

4 recoveries



Fireproof. pic.twitter.com/nWw0OIQcWR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2019

The best Atleti chance in the first half fell to teenage sensation Joao Felix, but the Portuguese forward could only fire wide after receiving a perfectly-timed pass from Partey.

The Ghanaian made a total of 79 passes in the entire 90 minutes played, and also made four dribbles, which was more than any player from either team on the pitch. He ultimately won the Man of the Match award.

Partey received a yellow card in injury time for a foul on James Rodriguez, his second of the season.

He has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid since making his debut in November 2015, making 145 competitive appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.

The international is expected to feature for Diego Simeone's men when they take on in Tuesday's game.