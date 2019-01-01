‘This means a lot to Africa’ – Cote d'Ivoire legend Yaya Toure anticipates Afcon 2019 draws

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament draw will take place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night

Former Cote d’Ivoire international Yaya Toure has arrived ahead of the 2019 draw billed for Friday evening.

Alongside Nigerian legend and coach Emmanuel Amuneke, former defender Rigobert Song, 's Mustapha Hadji, all-time appearance maker Ahmed Hassan, the ex- midfielder is one of the African legends set to grace the occasion in Cairo.

Great to be in Egypt for the @CAF_Online #TotalAFCON2019 draw!!



Make sure you’re watching this evening!! 📺 pic.twitter.com/LTsmvTLjaO — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 12, 2019

And the four-time Caf Player of the Year winner, who led the Elephants to the trophy in his last outing in 2017, has expressed his anticipation ahead of the event.

"I’m very happy to be here today and I think this event means a lot to Africa," Toure told Caf.

"And to be part today with these legends around me is going to be amazing."

Apparently, some of you guessed right 😅

We are so excited to have Côte d'Ivoire's legend Yaya Touré this Friday! 🙌🤙 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uhYK483Ueg — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2019

Yesterday, Caf released the seedings for the draws with the first Pot mainly consisting of nations who participated in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, with reigning champions Cameroon being the only exception.

The Afcon finals commence on June 21 through till July 19.