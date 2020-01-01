'This isn’t what I dreamed of' - Eriksen admits he could move on from Inter in January

The Denmark midfielder says “when the transfer window opens we will see if something will happen or not”

Christian Eriksen has admitted his move to has not worked out as he had hoped, and he will consider his future when the transfer window opens in January.

international Eriksen arrived at Inter in the January transfer window from and was tipped to be the calming, creative presence needed in the centre of Antonio Conte’s midfield.

However, the 28-year-old has struggled to make any impression in - with the creativity and guile he demonstrated at Tottenham sadly lacking.

Eriksen can put his Inter woes to the back of his mind for the moment, as he is on international duty with Denmark, but he has admitted things have not gone to plan in Milan.

“This isn’t what I dreamed of,” Eriksen told TV2. “All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.”

Eriksen’s future was cast into doubt during the off-season, when he was reportedly offered back to Tottenham.

Spurs did not bite, but reports suggest Inter could look to offload Eriksen from their wage bill in the January transfer window.

The Dane has seven weeks to turn things around at Inter, but he could look to move on if things do not improve.

"I am concentrating on my football, then when the transfer window opens we will see if something will happen or not," Eriksen said.

Eriksen has made only three starts in Serie A this term, and on each occasion he has been subbed off around the hour mark.

The ray of hope for Eriksen is that Inter’s form has not been brilliant so far this season. They are sat in fifth in the table, five points adrift of leaders and city rivals after eight games.

If the Dane can rediscover the form that prompted Inter to sign him from Tottenham there could be a route back into the side, and Conte has said he has faith in the midfielder.

Inter return to Serie A action after the international break with a home game against on November 22.