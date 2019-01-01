‘Things are becoming more natural for Sadio Mane’ - Jurgen Klopp

The German tactician once made the admission that the Senegal attacker doubted his immense ability, but is happy with the player he's grown into

star Sadio Mane is in a 'good moment' in his career 'where things are becoming more natural for him', says Jurgen Klopp.

In midweek, the winger, again, underlined his immense contribution to Liverpool's title charge, scoring twice - including an "unbelievable" backheel effort - in a 5-0 rout of

“I don’t think there’s a big improvement. Sadio is coming to an age where things are becoming more natural for him. He’s not having to convince people now,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby against .

“We all know that he’s a world class player, and he has started realising that for himself. Mix it up with his attitude and his work rate, it can be a really decent career – even better than it was to now.

“He’s a good boy and he has these skills. For goalscoring you need moments, you need a bit of luck. The backheel goal was not only a backheel , it was also over Foster’s shoulder. Goalscoring, there is always a little bit of luck involved, and when you have it in a moment like this, you have to use it.

“He always had the quality. He scored a lot of goals for us and if not then he was always a proper threat, who gave us the space to score from another area. He’s in a good moment of his career, and he’s in the best age group now, which they all are. Now he should continue and develop in the next few years, because there is still a lot to come from these boys.”

The brace took Mane's goals to a record 14 in the Premier League - his highest tally in a single season in the English top-flight.

He will hope to inspire another win as Liverpool, a point lead over defending champions and with 10 games to go, are keen on maintaining their lead at the top of the log.