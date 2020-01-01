'Thiago's a solution & Jota's a pressing monster!' - Liverpool assistant Lijnders thrilled with Reds' new signings

The Reds spent more than £60m to bring the pair to Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp's No.2 believes they will go on to become firm favourites

Pep Lijnders has hailed the arrival of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota at , tipping the newboys to have a big impact at Anfield in the coming months and years.

The Reds spent more than £60 million ($76m) to bring the duo to Merseyside last week, with Thiago signing from European champions and Jota joining from .

Thiago was able to make his debut in the 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday, while Jota could be used for the first time in Thursday’s tie away at League One outfit Lincoln.

More teams

And Lijnders, who stepped in for manager Jurgen Klopp at the pre-match press conference for that game, believes the pair will become firm favourites at the club.

He said: “First, let’s talk about Thiago. Good teams need good players. We’re really happy he is with us.

“This team, especially, deserves a player like him. He will make sure that we keep evolving. Teams adapt, teams try to destroy our plans, and it’s most important that we stay unpredictable. Unpredictability means that from each position, we can play the last pass and speed up the game as much as we can. Thiago does that for us.

“He’s a great signing. We didn’t buy a problem, we bought a solution!”

On Jota, Lijnders was equally effusive.

“What can I say? His technical level is on the same as our front three. He has so much future in the game and he will have a great pathway inside our club. He’s like a pressing monster, so he will fit in straight away!

“I knew him from when he was very young, because he’s from the city of . We played against each other when he was very young, then he came through at Pacos de Ferreira.

“In , they all say what a great signing Liverpool made, because they know exactly how he is and what kind of potential he still has.

Article continues below

“Like I said, he’s a pressing monster, he will fit into our style, but at the same time his technical level is the same as our front three. We are happy with him, and all the things we heard are true. He is a very professional, passionate, dedicated, brave player."

Lijnders also refused to discuss the future of striker Rhian Brewster, who has been strongly linked with a move to either or before the transfer window closes next month.

“These things have to be discussed in the boardroom, without the press of course," he said. "We cannot discuss transfer policy here.”