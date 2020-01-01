'Thiago looked like he was saying goodbye' - Rummenigge resigned to losing Bayern star after Champions League final

The Allianz Arena chief is expecting the Spanish midfielder to move on to a new challenge amid rumours of interest from Liverpool

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is resigned to losing Thiago Alcantara, with it his belief that the star "looked like he was saying goodbye" at Estadio da Luz after Sunday's final.

Thiago played 86 minutes of Bayern's 1-0 victory over in European football's showpiece event, helping Hansi Flick's side wrap up the treble by dictating the pace of the game from the middle of the park.

Despite the fact that the 29-year-old still has one year left to run on his current contract, he is now expected to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful seven-year spell at Allianz Arena.

Bayern CEO Rummenigge confirmed earlier this year that Thiago has rejected the chance to extend his stay in , with it his desire to experience a new major league before he hangs up his boots.

The German champions are prepared to grant a prized asset his wish if their €30 million (£27m/$36m) asking price is met during the summer transfer window, and the Premier League has been touted as the midfielder's most likely next destination.

are reportedly in pole position to sign Thiago, with Jurgen Klopp publicly admitting to being a keen admirer of a player who has won 24 major trophies over the course of his professional career.

Rummenigge doesn't think there is any chance of the international performing a U-turn regarding his future, having assessed his body language carefully during Bayern's celebrations in Lisbon at the weekend.

"He wandered around the pitch in a great sense of nostalgia," the Bayern chief told Bild when quizzed on Thiago.

"It looked a lot like he was saying goodbye, as if he had made up his mind."

Another man who is being tipped to leave the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2020-21 season is Austrian defender David Alaba, who has also been a standout performer for Bayern over the past 12 months.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to , and have also been credited with an interest in his services, but Rummenigge does not expect him to follow Thiago out of the club.

"With the best will, I cannot imagine that David wants to leave FC Bayern," he added.

"We are very interested in him staying, and I think he too feels at home at Bayern."