'Thiago is one of the most overrated players in Europe' - Hamann 'doesn't understand the hype' around Liverpool star

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been labelled one of Europe's "most overrated players" by Dietmar Hamann.

The 31-year-old was a key player for Liverpool as they ended the season with FA and Carabao Cup honours and finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

However, his performances have not satisfied former Reds star Hamann, who feels he adds nothing to the team when they are under pressure.

What did Hamann say about Thiago?

"In my opinion, the Reds need to modernize the team a bit, especially in midfield," Hamann wrote in a column for Sky Sport.

"I don't understand the hype about Thiago. For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football.

"When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he's a good player, but when push comes to shove you don't see him.

"If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn't do it.

"[Naby] Keita is also a disappointment, [Jordan] Henderson is a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something."

Hamann discusses Mane future

Ex-Germany midfielder Hamann warned that the Anfield team will have to line up a good replacement for Sadio Mane, who could be heading to Bayern Munich in the near future.

He is not convinced Luis Diaz is the right man to take Mane's place and has questioned whether the Senegal star is a good fit for Bayern.

"Diaz is a good player but Mane has been scoring regularly for four or five years. His departure will be a huge loss for Liverpool," he added.

"Whether he fits to Bayern? Mane can play in the centre of the attack, but I don't like him there as much as on the wing.

"He's 30 now and could eventually play as a number nine if he loses some speed like Cristiano Ronaldo did.

"On the other hand, it's wonderful for a coach to have a player who can play on the wing or in the middle. Bayern will find players so that they have a powerful team again in the summer."

