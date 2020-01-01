'They made an unconscious mistake' - Monchi defends Sevilla players after lockdown-breaking party

Lucas Ocampos, Franco Vazquez, Luuk de Jong and Ever Banega were pictured celebrating with partners at a weekend party

sporting director Monchi has defended the four players who violated ’s lockdown rules by attending a party on Saturday.

Lucas Ocampos, Franco Vazquez, Luuk de Jong and Ever Banega issued apologies after the latter’s wife posted images on social media which showed the players and their partners celebrating together.

Government restrictions have limited gatherings to 10 people or less while the coronavirus crisis continues, but there were more than that present at the party.

More teams

The incident caused controversy in Spain, but Monchi believes the players should be forgiven for their mistakes after their public apologies.

"Those involved have publicly apologised, that's not easy. They made a thoughtless mistake and they have assumed responsibility for it,” he told the club’s website.

“For me, the important thing is that they have apologised voluntarily. I think it's also an example of apologising at a moment in which we're all making mistakes.

“All this is new, it has caught us off guard and Sevilla, regarding compliance with the sporting protocols, both from the National Sports Council and , I think we are being a model club.

“It's impossible to get a 10 but I think we are getting a 9.5. The important thing is there was a mistake which they recognised, and above all with the capacity they have had to apologise.”

La Liga has been given the go-ahead to start again as the government eases lockdown restrictions.

The division’s president said he hopes the derby match between Sevilla and Real Betis will usher in the restart on June 11, and Monchi feels the team are in good shape and ready to get back on the field.

“We're satisfied. The amount of work from the beginning is optimal,” he said.

“Little by little we're coming up to that moment which we're all waiting for, which is being able to train as a group.

“I hope this process lasts as little as possible because training collectively is the most real thing.

Article continues below

“At the end of it all, without friendlies and with the amount of time we were stopped, with the competition being so close, collective training sessions now seem key.

"We've all pushed and fought for football to return. We're missing something important, which are fans, but the safety and health conditions hinder that and we have to approach it as something which isn't ideal, but necessary.

“I think it's everyone's triumph. Clearly La Liga have backed it strongly and have led the way for all of us to push too. It's an achievement and an important step in order to return to normality.”