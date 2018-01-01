'There's no going back now' - Rabiot's mother confirms PSG exit

Amid reports that Barca are ready to swoop, the midfielder has been declared persona non grata around Parc des Princes due to his wish to leave

The mother of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has confirmed that the player will be vacating the French capital at the end of the current season.

Rabiot came through the ranks of PSG's youth system to earn a regular first-team spot, playing a crucial part in the team that has lifted Ligue 1 for four of the last five terms.

He is out of contract in January, however, and his refusal to sit down to discuss new terms has angered those in charge at Parc des Princes.

Matters came to a head this week when the decision was made to banish Rabiot from the first team "indefinitely" following his request to leave PSG.

Barcelona are one of the teams reportedly monitoring the situation, which the player's mother believes is irreversible.

"Rabiot's decision to leave? It is firm and definitive," Veronique Rabiot, who also acts as her his son's agent, told RTL.

"The current situation has completely deteriorated, there is no going back now."

Rabiot also rejected the notion that her son had betrayed PSG, stating that the move should come as no surprise to the Ligue 1 leaders.

"During the summer transfer window I told Mr Henrique [Antero, PSG's sporting director] that he wanted this. Adrien is on the transfer list because Adrien wanted to leave the club and that was said clearly," she added.

Article continues below

"The club did not want to sell Adrien, there was an offer from Barcelona during the transfer window. The club refused, the club has every right to refuse, but they cannot say they were not aware.

"I have always respected rules and protocol, everyone knows that, we do not have the right to talk with any club before January 1 and I will not speak to any club before January 1."

Rabiot has made 227 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring 24 goals.