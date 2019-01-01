There can only be one! - Klopp says City and Liverpool both deserve title

The Reds boss agrees with his opposite number that both sides' performances this season have merited a winners' medal

manager Jurgen Klopp agrees with his counterpart Pep Guardiola that neither of their clubs deserve to end up second in the Premier League title race.

Just one point separates the two teams with three games to play after the reigning champions moved back to the top with a 2-0 win over city rivals on Wednesday.

After that game, Guardiola said both City and second-placed Liverpool warrant a title for their performances this season.

Klopp agreed with that notion and compared the situation to the warriors who fought to the death in 1980s film 'Highlander'.

Asked at a news conference whether both teams deserve to win the title, Klopp said: "Yep, still will not happen, probably! It's like Highlander, only one of us will be there at the end!

Big Virg in training. pic.twitter.com/Xjy2OQEMe4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 25, 2019

"We don't only play for being champion at the end of the season. Yes, it's a big target and we are pretty close and have a chance. But it's the first time, not the last time.

"Just because the club and the people are waiting for a long time, that doesn't make it any more likely. It is rather surprising because last season we were 25 points behind.

"That's really good, that's all I can say about it. It's all good. We have to carry on but only one team will be champion.

"There's three games left. We want to win them. Huddersfield, Newcastle, . That's the situation.

"If we win it, we win it. If we don't, there are no regrets as long as we give our best.

"I've seen that all season. However the season ends up, this is the first step."

Liverpool have been linked with a move for star Lorenzo Insigne but Klopp insists that the international is not a target.

"We will not sign Lorenzo Insigne," he added. "He is a very good player but he has a long-term contract at Napoli.

"Our eyes are always open. We always look. What happens if and when but nothing to say in the moment."