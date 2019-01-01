'The worst under Emery' - Keown bemoans 'sloppy' Arsenal after shock BATE loss

The Gunners slumped to a dismal 1-0 defeat in the Europa League last-32 first leg in Belarus as Alexandre Lacazette saw red

Arsenal produced the worst display since Unai Emery's appointment against BATE Borisov in the Europa League, according to former defender Martin Keown.

Stanislav Dragun's first-half header was enough to ensure the Belarusian champions will take a one-goal advantage into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Alexandre Lacazette compounded a hopeless evening by being sent-off late on for an elbow on Aleksandar Filipovic to end any hope of a comeback.

Defeat was the fourth in the last seven games in all competitions for Emery, whose encouraging start is quickly being replaced by a typical mid-season downturn.

The Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer but has failed to seismically improve on the twilight of the club legend's 22-year spell at the helm.

Speaking to BT Sport , Keown said: "As poor as I can remember, certainly under Emery it is the worst performance we will have seen.

"BATE you have to give credit to them but Arsenal just didn't have the penetration and there was sloppiness within their play.

"You could blame the pitch but that is a poor excuse. You have to be better than this.

"In the second half you would have expected a response from Emery and his team having spoken to them at half-time.

"I fully expect Arsenal to win the second leg but that is a very disappointing performance tonight."

Though Arsenal mustered 16 shots on goal, only three tested opposition goalkeeper Denis Scherbitski.

Lacazette did have the ball in the net after the break but was correctly given offside from Sead Kolasinac's cross.

Emery is a former three-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla, but will need to defy recent history if he is to take Arsenal into the last-16.

After losing the first game, the north Londoners have not won a two-legged European tie since they beat Porto in the 2009-10 Champions League, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to prevail 6-2 on aggregate.