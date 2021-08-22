‘The season has started’ – Super-sub Mahrez revels in Manchester City win

The Algeria international helped the Citizens to their first win of 2021-22 English topflight campaign against the visiting Canaries

Riyad Mahrez revelled in Manchester City’s first win of the 2021-22 Premier League season as the Citizens silenced Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday evening.

Having bowed 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their first game, Pep Guardiola’s men stepped up to decimate the Canaries at the Etihad Stadium.

City got off to an impressive start in the seventh minute as goalkeeper Tim Krul turned the ball into his own net, before Jack Grealish doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute thanks to an assist from Gabriel Jesus.

Aymeric Laporte extended the hosts’ lead in the 64th minute before Raheem Sterling made it four goals for the reigning English champions in the 71st minute having been teed up by Jesus.

Mahrez – who replaced Grealish in the 75th minute – completed the rout six minutes from full time after firing past goalkeeper Krul following good work from Ruben Dias.

Satisfied with the performance of his team against Daniel Farke’s men, the Algerian star went on social media to celebrate: “The season has started,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The 2016 African Player of the Year made his name at Leicester City, a club he joined from Le Havre in 2014.

After winning the English topflight with the Foxes, he moved to Man City for £60 million ($83m) in the summer of 2018 and has become an important member of their squad.

During the 2020-21 campaign, he featured in 27 league games with nine goals to his credit as the Citizens ruled England for the seventh time in their history.

The African star – in a recent interview - claimed to be embracing added fight for places in Guardiola’s squad, with the presence of Grealish and Phil Foden.

"I think I had good numbers last year, but I could’ve had more,” he told City+.

"But my performances were very good, so I was happy. The competition here has helped me a lot to improve my game. The manager as well. He is very demanding, he’s very into little details and he pushes you until the end.

"You have to be strong mentally to go higher and higher. You just have to work hard and play good every game and the manager decides, but if you play very good every game you have more of a chance to play."

Manchester City take on Arsenal in their next game on August 28.