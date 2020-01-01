‘The most important thing is health’ - Mikel’s Trabzonspor departure backed by Andriatsima

The Turkish authorities’ nonchalant response to the coronavirus made him quit the Black Sea Storm, and the Madagascan agrees with the call

Madagascar international Faneva Andriatsima has voiced his support for John Obi Mikel’s decision to leave Trabzonspor.



Amid concerns regarding the spread of Covid-19, the ex- star had called on authorities in to postpone the rest of the season.



However, Mikel parted ways with the Black Sea Storm by mutual consent as his appeals were not yielded to, despite the team being on the verge of the Super Lig title.



To the 35-year-old Madagascan, Mikel made the right decision because staying healthy is "the most beautiful thing".



“The most important thing, for now, is this virus which is spreading all over the world. I think of the consequences of this epidemic in the future,” Andriatsima told RFI.



“Not only in football, I am also thinking of the global economy which will slow down. Before, it was , now Europe. Really, the most important thing is health.



“ [John] Obi Mikel was right to terminate his contract in Turkey. Health is the most beautiful thing there is."



The striker’s Indian Ocean nation is also suffering as a result of the pandemic, prompting the Al-Fayha man to offer his compatriots some kind words during these trying times.



“And I think of course in Madagascar, also affected by the epidemic,” he continued.



“I hope that people who have travelled to risk areas have been quarantined after their return to the Big Island.

"They could infect other people. Containing the spread of the virus could be very hard for us, the Madagascans.

“When you have health, you have everything! Strength to the Malagasy! I am wholeheartedly with you, we can defeat this virus.”