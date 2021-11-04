'The dream continues' - Chalobah signs contract extension at Chelsea

English centre-back Trevor Chalobah has signed a contract extension at Chelsea through to 2026.

Chalobah worked his way through Chelsea's academy ranks before graduating to the senior squad in 2018, and has since had to be patient in his pursuit of regular first-team opportunities.

The 22-year-old took in loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield Town and Lorient before finally being handed his Premier League debut for the Blues against Crystal Palace in August, and he has now been rewarded with fresh terms after earning a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's lineup.

Chalobah expressed his delight after the announcement on Thursday, telling Chelsea's official website: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

"It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

"I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has added: "To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow Academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a Club. When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

"His performances in the early months of the season, as well as his attitude and professionalism, have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract."

Chalobah marked his debut against Palace with a goal in the 3-0 victory, and has since made nine more appearances across all competitions in Chelsea's latest campaign.

He also scored in a 3-1 win over Southampton last month, with the talented defender earning a regular place in England's U21 set up as a result of his exploits at club level.

Chalobah will be back in contention for a place in Tuchel's starting XI when the Blues take on Burnley this weekend.

