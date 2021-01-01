'The cherry on top' - Ligue 1 champion Weah reflects on injury struggles and Lille success after joining USMNT

The winger admitted that his debut season with his club took a toll on him, but he now feels he is prepared to take a big step forward

U.S. men's national team attacker Tim Weah admitted that an injury-derailed debut season with Lille took a toll on him before his title-winning return to form this season.

Weah was limited to just three appearances during his first season with Lille, with hamstring injuries keeping him off the field during what was supposed to be a breakout campaign after a move away from PSG.

However, this season, a healthy Weah was a regular for Lille en route to the club's stunning Ligue 1 title, which Weah called the "cherry on top" of his comeback story.

What did Weah have to say?

"Mentally, it took a toll on me," he admitted of his injury struggles. "I had goals set and I knew what I wanted to accomplish when I first signed there, so not doing that really took a toll on me.

"I was just in a state where I just really didn't want to do anything but, with the help of family, the coaching staff with the USMNT and my club team, I got back home, up on my feet and just started to work on the things that I need to get better at.

"I came into the season really positive and just knowing that I want to take my game to the next level and just improve as a player. I feel like I got a couple of opportunities to play this season, and it's been great. I'm getting my feedback so I'm super happy about that and winning the league was just the cherry on top.

"Now it's just time to go into next season and obviously this summer with the national team and just continue on that positive step forward. I'm doing great stuff so I'm just super happy, excited to get going again and glad to be back with the boys."

A positional debate

Although generally deployed as a central striker during his time at Lille, Weah is primarily viewed as a winger with the national team as he'll compete with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna in the coming weeks.

It's in those wing positions that Weah says he feels most comfortable, although he did admit that he could be open to a surprising drop further back on the field.

"In camp at the moment, I'm training as a winger," he said, "and obviously on my club team I was playing No.9 and on the wing occasionally.

"Personally, my favorite positions are on the wing, and people are shocked when I say this, but I love playing like the No.8 or the No.10 because I love when everything's in front of me. I hate playing my back to goal, so those are my favorite positions.

"I've been training a lot on the wing and I enjoy it. Me and Gio, we've been doing our thing on the wing so it's gonna be super interesting to see what we have to offer to the team.

"On a personal note, I'm still finding myself because I missed out on a big year last year. I'm still finding myself and still finding what positions that I'm most comfortable in."

