Terengganu FC's Dominique da Sylva dons Black Panther mask as Chadwick Boseman tribute

Terengganu FC's Dominique da Sylva took the time to honor the Hollywood star, whose shock passing was announced earlier in the day.

The announcement of the passing of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday has shocked many, including his fans in Malaysia.

FC's man in-form Dominique da Sylva also took the chance to pay tribute to the Black Panther movie actor, who reportedly died of colon cancer.

Just before The Turtles' round five Malaysia encounter against Sabah later that evening, the Mauritanian star was spotted donning a Black Panther mask during team line-up.

Article continues below

More teams

Penyerang @FCTerengganu , Dominique Da Sylva mengenakan topeng Black Panther sebelum perlawanan bagi memberi peringatan kepada pelakon Chadwick Boseman yang meninggal dunia hari ini.#CIMBLigaSuper2020#TERSAB#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/L2V7AkeT3u — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) August 29, 2020

He then helped his team record a 4-0 win through his 31st minute opening goal, to take his personal tally this season to seven goals in five appearances.

The passing of Boseman at age 43 has been deeply mourned throughout the world due to his status as a black community icon. He has portrayed legendary American performer James Brown and first black Major League Baseball player Jackie Robinson on screen, before starring as the comic book superhero Black Panther in its cinematic adaptation in 2016, as well as subsequent Marvel Studios movies.

Furthermore, Boseman has apparently kept his illness a secret from the public since it was first diagnosed in 2016, all the while continuing to work actively.