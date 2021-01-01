‘Ter Stegen above Valdes & could be Barcelona’s best ever’ – Rivaldo gives German goalkeeper big billing

The Blaugrana legend says a star of the present can be ranked above many from the past, with a reliable No.1 “one of the best in the world”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is “one of the best goalkeepers in the world” and potentially ’s greatest ever, says Rivaldo, with the former Blaugrana star placing a international above Victor Valdes.

giants at Camp Nou have boasted plenty of shot-stopping talent down the years, with the likes of Antoni Ramallets and Andoni Zubizarreta assured of their places in club folklore.

Ter Stegen is following in illustrious footsteps, with the 28-year-old having made impressive progress since being snapped up from in 2014.

He initially filled back-up duties at Barca behind Claudio Bravo, but soon became an established No.1 in Catalunya and has now passed 250 appearances for the club.

Ter Stegen has committed to a new contract in his current surroundings, after several months of speculation regarding his future, and Rivaldo believes he will go down as an all-time great.

The Blaugrana legend told Betfair: “The German Marc-Andre ter Stegen was once again decisive for Barcelona in the [Supercopa de Espana] semi-final against with some brilliant saves and two penalties stopped in the shoot-out.

“It's tough to find any more adjectives to classify his qualities because he is not only a great keeper inside the goal, but also very solid with his feet which make him one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

“Personally, I can't remember any better goalkeeper than him at Barcelona.

“Even in my times there - and I played with some nice goalies - I have not seen better. Many argue that Victor Valdes was also very good, and I saw his first steps at the club. Despite his similar style, especially when Pep Guardiola was around, I still think the German is better.

“Of course, we always tend to appreciate more the player currently active, and Valdes was actually a very solid keeper that won many titles with the club.”

Valdes helped Barca to six La Liga titles and three triumphs after stepping out of the famed La Masia academy system to spend 12 years as a regular between the sticks.

Ter Stegen has four league crowns and one European success to his name, but time is still on his side when comes to adding to that medal collection in the coming years.