Ten Hag: This is just the start of Sancho's greatness at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag outlined big plans for Jadon Sancho after the winger fired Manchester United to victory against Leicester City on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager has watched Sancho score crucial goals against Liverpool and Leicester during his side's recent winning run - but he believes there is much more to come from the former Borussia Dortmund star.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has to invest in the physical [growth] and that is what he did," Ten Hag said. "Now he can get the rewards and I'm sure it's the start for him. There's much more room for improvement ... [but] I think he can [become prolific]. He has the capabilities and he did it also in a different league. The intensity is higher so he has to adapt to that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have performed a remarkable turnaround after losing their opening two games of the season to Brighton and Brentford. They are now up to fifth after winning three straight league games for the first time since December last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to extended their 100 per cent record at the start of the season. It will be a major test as to just how far Manchester United have come in a short space of time.