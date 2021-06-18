Tekpetey: Ghana striker joins Ludogorets for pre-season amid Schalke 04 return talks

The Blue Royals were relegated from the Bundesliga and the attacker is seen as one of the players to strengthen the team

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has joined Ludogorets for pre-season despite the uncertainty of his future at his parent club Schalke 04, to strengthen them in their bid for promotion to the Bundesliga next season.

The Black Star has completed a year out of the two signed in a loan deal from the German side, and after relegation to the second-tier, the Royal Blues are hoping to successfully make a return to the top-tier.

The 23-year-old is seen as one of the players who could strengthen the team, and it is for that reason they have considered re-calling him.

It would be a blow for the Bulgarians, who had hoped to use the player to achieve their targets for the forthcoming campaign.

"I want this opportunity to stay in Ludogorets because we will be playing a Champions League playoff," Tekpetey told Original FM as reported by Ghanaweb.

"For now, I will leave everything to the clubs to decide. If Schalke calls me, I will go."

Schalke finished at the bottom of the Bundesliga table with just 16 points from the 34 matches played in the entire season.

They managed just three wins, seven draws, and 24 losses. They also scored 25 goals, which were the least in the division, and went on to concede 86 - the most in the league.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Elvis Manu has recovered from his injury and reported back to Ludogorets in preparation for the new campaign.

After signing at the beginning of the completed season, the experienced attacker made a handful of appearances but did not manage to complete the season owing to an injury.

Despite not playing in his preferred central striking role, the forward scored four goals in the 22 matches he played for the Eagles in the league.

Manu also played six Europa League matches and scored an impressive five goals.

Article continues below

The forward has represented the Netherlands in the junior category but is eligible to play for Ghana's Black Stars.

He has initially played for Feyenoord where he made 33 appearances, scoring eight goals in the process between 2012-2015. The striker has also played for Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Go Ahead Eagles.

The forward also spent some time with Akhisarpor, where he played 28 matches and scored seven goals, before joining Beijing Renhe, playing 12 games and scoring one goal in the process.