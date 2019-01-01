Teenage sensation Fati states ambition to be at Barcelona for his ‘whole life’

The 17-year-old has burst onto a senior stage and, with impressive progress made to this point, wants star at Camp Nou for many years to come

Ansu Fati has become a teenage sensation at this season and another product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya is hoping to stay at Camp Nou for his “whole life”.

At just 17 years of age, the highly-rated forward has been thrust onto a senior stage in 2019-20.

During an injury-enforced absence for Barca talisman Lionel Messi, Fati was the one to dominate the headlines.

He burst onto the scene with a goal against Osasuna on August 31 and has not looked back.

Competitive minutes dried up a little as Ernesto Valverde turned to more experienced heads for inspiration, but Fati remains an intriguing option for the present and future.

The youngster is planning on sticking around for many more years, with there a desire on his part to follow in the footsteps of mercurial skipper Messi by being a one-club man.

Fati told Barca TV: “[Scoring] against Osasuna was a dream, my first goal with the senior team.

“And then [scoring] against at the Camp Nou. I dreamt of that moment for many nights and it became reality. You don't believe it.

“I've always wanted to be here [at Barcelona]. This was the idea from the start and let's hope I can be here my whole life.”

Fati, for all of his obvious potential, has some way to go before he can start planning an extended stay at Barcelona.

His development will continue to be carefully monitored for now, with there no need for the reigning champions to expect too much of him at this stage.

He is, however, showing maturity and ability beyond his years, with a highly-rated homegrown star adamant that nothing has changed for him despite his rapid rise to prominence.

Fati added: “I am calm, trying to do normal things.

“These (the U19s and B team players) are my team-mates and will continue to be. I spend all day with them and nothing will change.”

Article continues below

Fati has been reintroduced to the first-team fold over recent weeks, figuring in the club’s last three games across all competitions.

Only one win, against , has been secured during that run, with a shock defeat at having been followed by a frustrating goalless draw with Slavia Prague in the .

Pressure is beginning to mount on Valverde as Barca struggle to find a spark, but Fati will be hoping to continue seeing minutes as the Blaugrana seek to play their way back to peak form.