Tchouameni ends Ligue 1 wait as Diatta’s AS Monaco defeat Olympique Marseille

Following his effort against the Phocaeans, the youngster of Cameroonian origin has now scored his maiden goal in the French top flight

youth international of Cameroonian background Aurelien Tchouameni scored his first goal with a second-half header as AS defeated Olympique 3-1 at Stade Louis II, in the process ending a three-year wait to find the back of the net in the French top-flight.

In the keenly contested affair, it was the visitors who drew first blood after 12 minutes of play through Nemanja Radonjic. Receiving a pass from Duje Caleta-Car, the Serbian midfielder raced into the Phocaeans’ goal area before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Andre Villas-Boas’ men held their nerve to take a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break despite pouring attacks from the hosts.

Three minutes into the second half, Guillermo Maripan levelled matters for Monaco after a corner kick taken by Aleksandr Golovin found the Chilean defender, who shrugged off Alvaro Gonzalez before sending a header into the top corner of Steve Mandanda’s goal.

In the 75th minute, Tchouameni put his side ahead for the first time in the four-goal thriller after heading Golovin’s corner kick past Mandanda.

Substitute Stevan Jovetic rifled home a superb free-kick — arrowing a rocket of a shot across into the top corner of the visitors’ goalkeeper – to complete the comeback and help them secure their 12th win of the 2020-21 campaign.

Tchouameni, 20, was in action from start to finish alongside Mali prospect Youssouf Fofana, while Senegalese forward Krepin Diatta - who moved to France on a five-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian First Division A side – was handed his maiden appearance after replacing Sofiane Diop in the 68th minute.

For the visitors, Tunisian star Saif-Eddine Khaoui came on for Michael Cuisance with 14 minutes left to play, while Cameroonian goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu was not considered for selection by manager Villas-Boas.

Thanks to this result, Monaco climbed to fourth in the French elite division log having garnered 39 points from 21 outings, while 10-time league champions Marseille dropped to sixth with 32 points, albeit, they have played a game less.

Despite representing France at U16, U17, 18, and U19 levels, Tchouameni remains eligible to represent the Indomitable Lions at senior level.