TCH latest to back Super League start date

The head coach of the Malaysia is reasonably happy that the Super League fixtures was made with the national team in mind.

With his team in the ascedency in the joint World Cup 2022 and 2023 qualification, it's only natural that Cheng Hoe has a vested interest in how the domestic competitions will be run in the new 2020 season.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that the first match of the will be on February 28 with Johor Darul Ta'zim against being the season's curtain raiser.

In previous seasons, the league started on the first or second week of February so comparatively, this is a two weeks later than normal schedule but Cheng Hoe isn't perturbed by the decision.

"We in the management of FAM are always in constant discussion with MFL on the scheduling to ensure that is suits the teams in the league as well as the national team.

"I get good feedback from MFL and we are both in agreement with the decision that was made.I always remind the players that they have to be clever in adjusting to the timing and adapt quickly in situations when competing in the league and national team.

The next assignment for Cheng Hoe will be on March 26, so the impact of a delayed league start could mean that when the national team get together, players might not hit their peak conditions yet.

Although with potentially lesser games played up to that point compared to United Arab Emirates or , Cheng Hoe could have a far fresher squad of players for the crucial period of the qualifiers.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram