‘Allegri really wanted me to stay’ – Taye Taiwo opens up on his AC Milan exit

The Nigerian defender failed to live up to expectations in Italy, and he has revealed the reasons behind his disappointing two-year spell in the team

Taye Taiwo has blamed injury for his exit after failing to secure regular playing time in Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

The left-back, who turned 35 on Thursday, moved to on a free transfer from in 2011, but he battled with an ankle injury in his debut campaign with the Rossoneri.

After showing early promises in Milan’s pre-season tour, Taiwo's chances for selection in the 2011-12 season were hampered by the injury.

He managed just eight appearances across all competitions for the San Siro Stadium outfit, before his loan move to for the remainder of the season.

Later he switched to Dynamo Kyiv temporarily for the 2012-13 campaign.

Taiwo eventually left Milan to join Turkish outfit Bursaspor on a permanent deal in 2013, and he has revealed his hunt for first-team football made him quit Allegri’s squad.

“I was the first choice left-back during the pre-season, but an ankle injury at the start of the season was the reason why I lost my place in the starting XI at AC Milan,” he told Brila FM.

“The coach [Massimiliano Allegri] really wanted me to stay, but I chose first-team football at QPR ahead of staying on the bench at Milan.”

Taiwo won the Italian Super Cup with AC Milan before his exit, and he currently plies his trade in Finland with RoPS.