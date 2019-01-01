Tau speaks on balancing football career and academic studies

The Bafana star is furthering his studies while also concentrating on his football career

and international forward Percy Tau says good time management has helped him divide his attention between his football career and academic studies.

The Bafana Bafana star completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree early this year and has now enrolled for postgraduate studies.

Playing in the Uefa with Club Brugge has increased the load in Tau’s schedule.

While football is taxing and includes a lot of travelling, Tau says the way he budgets his time has helped him pull through his academic demands.

“I’m doing a postgraduate degree in management - researching strategic management. It all comes down to time management. I can do my research on my phone and if I don't understand something, I ask for an explanation by e-mail,” Sport24 reported as per Belgian publication De Standaard.

“But that happens less and less. I do research on my own. When I come across something interesting, I take a screenshot and save it. If I have to go to a library or some other institution, I will ask for help.”

Tau also said his mother pushes him to put his studies before everything else.

“My mother thinks it is important that we think about our careers. My brothers and I study and my sisters work. One is a policewoman the other works in a beauty salon,” he said.

“When my mother calls me, she always asks me about my studies first. Did you do your homework, or you must finish that presentation. Then she asks about football like who are you playing against and about my life and how I'm getting on.”

The former forward is currently in camp with Bafana preparing for Sunday’s Nelson Mandela Challenge against Mali in Port Elizabeth.