Tau helps Brighton & Hove Albion end nine-game Premier League winless streak

The Seagulls claimed their first league victory since November 21 at Elland Road on Saturday

Percy Tau was in action as & Hove Albion ended their nine-game Premier League winless run with a 1-0 win over .

Neal Maupay's 17th-minute goal separated both teams as Graham Potter's side sealed their first league win since their 2-1 triumph over on November 21.

Tau started from the bench on Saturday, and he was later introduced for Leandro Trossard in the 73rd minute for his second outing in the English top-flight.

More teams

During the week, the Bafana Bafana forward made his Premier League debut as Brighton fell to a 1-0 loss against at the Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old was recently recalled from his loan spell at having spent the last two-and-a-half years on loan in .

Article continues below

Mali's Yves Bissouma was another African star who featured at Elland Road as he returned to Potter's selection after he served his one-game suspension for the accumulation of five yellow cards on Wednesday.

Saturday's victory boosted Brighton & Hove Albion's survival chances and moved them to 16th in the Premier League table with 17 points from 19 games, five points adrift of the drop zone.

Next up for Tau and Brighton is an fourth-round outing against Blackpool on January 23 before they host for a Premier League fixture at Amex Stadium four days later.