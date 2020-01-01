Tarun Jhunjhunwala - East Bengal & Mohun Bagan together in the ISL is a new beginning for Indian football

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister announced the arrival of Shree Cement Limited as East Bengal's new investor...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced the arrival Shree Cement Limited as ’s new investor.

The Chief Minister also went ahead and added that East Bengal will join their arch-rivals, , in the (ISL) in the upcoming season.

“I was worried about the crisis which Bengal football was going through but we are all relieved now. The problem has now been solved. Now East Bengal will play in ISL," Banerjee said in an address.

“Mohun Bagan had joined ISL after an arrangement but East Bengal were trying for a very long time to play the ISL amidst the pandemic and that will finally happen now.

“There should be three gates in the name of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan . Kolkata is the gateway to Indian football. Football without Bengal is incomplete.”

East Bengal General Secretary Kalyan Majumder suggested that with the help the Chief Minister, the club had taken a step forward to play in the top-tier league.

He said, “I want to thank our Chief Minister for her contribution to our club. We have taken a firm step towards playing ISL.

Meanwhile, Red and Golds' senior official Debabrata Sarkar, who had always maintained that the club will take part in the ISL, thanked top Reliance official Tarun Jhunjhunwala and West Bengal minister Arup Biswas for their complete support.

“I want to thank Arup Biswas (Minister of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports of West Bengal), Tarun Jhunjhunwala (Chief Executive, Reliance) who have constantly supported us during our fight. I also want to thank the representatives of Shree Cement who are present here today," he said.

“We will now appeal to ISL. There were some minor problems after our meeting which was held yesterday. Didi has helped us to find all solutions.”

Tarun Jhunjhunwala also said that there are just a few formalities that needs to be completed before East Bengal can play in the ISL. He also stated that the induction of two Kolkata giants into the ISL is a landmark for Indian football.

"We would not have reached this stage without the blessing of Didi (Mamata Banerjee). It is a new beginning of East Bengal.

"We will try that East Bengal will play in ISL this year. There are some formalities which need to be completed. With East Bengal and Mohun Bagan together in ISL, this will be a new beginning of Indian football."