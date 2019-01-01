Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta wins Ebony Shoe award in Belgium

The Genk talisman was recognised as the best African or player of African origin in the Belgian top-flight for the 2018-19 season

forward Mbwana Samatta has been honoured with this season’s Ebony Shoe award in .

The international is the leading scorer in the Belgian First Division A, with 23 goals in 35 outings so far.

His goal-scoring exploits guided the Blue-White to the summit of the Championship playoff table with 50 points from seven matches.

Samatta succeeded DR Congolese-descent Anthony Limbombe, the 2018 winner, to become the first Tanzanian player to win the prestigious honour.

Previous winners include 's Vincent Kompany and 's Romelu Lukaku.

Article continues below

The 26-year-old will hope to help Genk maintain their impressive five-game winning streak against on Sunday as they target a fourth top-flight title.

Next month in , Samatta is expected to replicate his fine goal-scoring form for Tanzania when they participate in the for the first time since 1980.

The Taifa Stars have been placed in Group C against , and .