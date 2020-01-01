Taiwo Awoniyi makes Union Berlin debut with start against Borussia Mochengladbach

The Nigerian forward will take to the field for the first time in the colours of Die Eisernen

Taiwo Awoniyi will make his Union Berlin debut having been named in the starting XI for Saturday’s clash with .

The 23-year-old joined Die Eisernen on loan from and will spend the entire season at the club.

It represents the seventh time Awoniyi is sent out on loan since signing for the Reds in 2015. Union Berlin is his sixth different club and his third in having previously played for FSV Frankfurt and .

His stint with Die Nullfunfer was the most recent, during the 2019-20 season, when he made 12 appearances and scored just once in a 2-2 draw with FC Cologne.

Awoniyi is supported by Marius Buelter and Sheraldo Becker in attack for Union Berlin while it’s Christopher Lenz, Robert Andrich, Grischa Proemel and Christopher Trimmel in midfield, and a three-man defence made up of Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck and Marvin Friedrich in defence.

Andreas Luthe will be in goal.

Union Berlin made their debut in the German top-flight last season and finished an impressive 11th, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Their new season, however, started on a bad note with a 3-1 loss at home to last weekend.