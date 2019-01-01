Swansea vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Premier League side have won their last 10 matches but will be without several key players for the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday

take on Swansea in the quarter-final on Saturday looking to preserve their fight for a quadruple of trophies this season.

After their resounding 7-0 win over set up a quarter-final tie against in the , Pep Guardiola's men will be in high spirits as they face a side struggling in the Championship.

While City are on a 10-game winning streak in which they have scored 30 times, their weekend hosts have won just three of their last 10 games.

Sitting 15th in the second tier of English football, the Welsh side have had an underwhelming season, but a shock win over the Premier League leaders to book a spot in the last four would give their campaign a huge boost.

Game Swansea vs Manchester City Date Saturday, March 16 Time 5.20pm GMT / 1.20pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast live on TV but can be streamed online via ESPN+.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It can be streamed on the BT Sport Live app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Swansea squad Goalkeepers Nordfeldt, Mulder, Zabret Defenders Naughton, Olsson, Hoorn, John, Carter-Vickers, Roberts, Harries, Rodon, Reid, Lewis Midfielders Fer, Dyer, Routledge, Celina, Fulton, Grimes, Dhanda Forwards McBurnie, Narsingh, McKay, Asoro, James

Swansea's top scorer Oliver McBurnie is expected to miss out due to illness, having already been absent from the last two games. Kyle Naughton is a doubt due to some groin trouble but Cameron Carter-Vickers will likely play despite suffering a knock recently.

Leroy Fer and Joe Rodon are still out injured.

Potential Swansea starting XI: Nordfeldt, Roberts, Van der Hoorn, Carter-Vickers, Naughton, Grimes, Byers, Dyer, Celina, Routledge, James.

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Stones, Otamendi, Sandler, Zinchenko, Kompany, Mendy Midfielders Gundogan, De Bruyne, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane

Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Vincent Kompany all remain unavailable, while Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho are also out.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson, Danilo, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Silva, Delph, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sane.

Betting & Match Odds

City are overwhelming 1/8 favourites to win this match with Bet365. Swansea can be backed at a distant 20/1 while the draw is priced at 10/1.

Match Preview

Pep Guardiola's team may be the heavy favourites for this clash, but the reigning Premier League champions do have injuries to contend with, with five first-team players missing for this game.

John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne are all out, meaning Guardiola will have to make some key changes for the trip to .

Despite City's inuries, Swansea coach Graham Potter is under no illusions over the gap in quality between the two teams.

Although the 43-year-old knows the visitors are one of the best team in the country, he is not ruling out the prospect of his team pulling off a big surprise.

"They are a fantastic football team," said Potter. "Clearly they are the best team in the United Kingdom, they are one of the best teams in the world. Essentially, that is what we are facing.

"So we face a huge challenge, a brilliant challenge for the players because you get to test yourself against the best, and we have to try.

"That's how it is, it is a one-off game. Over a two-legged tie or more than that you've got no chance pretty much, because the quality is so high.

"But in a one-off match anything can happen and we will try to manufacture something from that.

Article continues below

"We have a chance to get to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which is exciting.

"You have to go into the game thinking you can win, otherwise there is no point.

"You respect how good the opposition are and the odds are stacked against us. But it's a one-off game, you have to believe you can win."