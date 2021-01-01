Super-sub Mohamed powers Galatasaray past ten-man Denizlispor

The 23-year-old forward came off the bench to inspire the Yellow-Reds past Ali Tandogan’s Roosters

Mostafa Mohamed netted a brace as Galatasaray recorded a 4-1 away win over 10 men Denizlispor.

The Zamalek loanee was introduced for Emre Akbaba in the 58th minute, and he justified his inclusion by finding the net twice for Fatih Terim’s men.

Unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, the Yellow-Reds travelled to the Denizli Ataturk Stadium to take on the Roosters – who are chasing their first win in 12 games.

Unfortunately, that ambition suffered an early setback as Halil Dervisoglu put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute. The forward who is on loan from Brentford headed a well-taken corner kick from Gedson Fernandes past goalkeeper Abdulkadir Sunger.

Ten minutes before the half-time break, Ryan Babel doubled their advantage from the penalty spot following Muhammet Ozkal’s challenge on him in the box.

Akbaba could have given Galatasaray a three-goal advantage but his kick from the penalty mark in the 42nd minute was saved by Sunger.

Already demoted to the second tier, Denizlispor put up an improved performance in the second half. That paid off in the 62nd minute as Recep Niyaz reduced the deficit.

Having being teed up by substitute Mathieu Dossevi, an unmarked Niyaz drilled the ball beyond goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Four minutes before the end of the encounter, Egypt international Mohamed restored his side’s two-goal advantage through a penalty kick. Before then, Colombian forward Hugo Rodallega was given the marching orders for a second caution.

Three minutes later, the 23-year-old was lucky for the second time after converting a pass from Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru.

Mohamed now boasts eight goals in 15 Turkish elite division games for the Turk Telekom Stadium giants.

Peter Etebo (Nigeria), Christian Luyindama (DR Congo), Valentine Ozornwafor (Nigeria) and Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) were not dressed for action by manager Terim.

On the other hand, Togo's Dossevi was introduced for Ali Kol in the 62nd minute, whereas, Mali's Hadi Sacko was an unused substitute.

Thanks to their impressive away win, Galatasaray are now on level points with leaders Besiktas a game left in the 2020-21 campaign.

They must defeat Yeni Malatyaspor on May 15 while hoping that Besiktas falter versus Goztepe to be crowned as league champions for a record 23rd time.