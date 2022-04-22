Super Falcons star Oshoala returns from injury ahead of Barcelona Femeni's Wolfsburg clash

Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala has returned from injury after being out of action due to a knee injury suffered in February 2022.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury in training while Nigeria’s Super Falcons were preparing for their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Ivory Coast.

The Spanish club have posted on their social media pages a photo of Oshoala in training and confirmed she had been cleared to play in the team’s next fixture.

“There was good news to be heard because all of Claudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, and Asisat [Oshoala] have been given the medical go-ahead to play in tomorrow’s [Saturday] game,” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons have also welcomed the player after posting a message on their social media pages stating: “@Asisat Oshoala, welcome back.”

The return of Oshoala is good news for Barcelona, who are preparing for their semi-final first leg Uefa Champions League fixture against Wolfsburg at a sold-out Camp Nou on Saturday.

In the current campaign, Oshoala has taken part in the vast majority of the club's Primera Division games, making 26 appearances overall and playing 1,607 minutes. She has been selected in the starting XI in 18 of these appearances across their 34 fixtures and came on as a substitute on eight occasions.

Oshoala last appeared in the league on June 24 for Barcelona against Sporting de Huelva. In that game, the Nigerian star found the back of the net for her team in their 5-0 victory. The attacker has scored 18 top-flight goals this campaign, which is tied for the third-highest tally in the competition in the 2020-21 season.

It was versus Sporting de Huelva that Oshoala scored for the first time in the league this season in a 6-0 victory on October 18. Last season for Barcelona, Oshoala made 19 league appearances, scored 20 goals, and provided one assist.

Oshoala switched to Barcelona in July 2019 from Arsenal, for whom she made 13 league appearances in total, scoring two goals.

She was missing in action as the Super Falcons battled Canada in two friendly matches. In the first meeting at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada secured a 2-0 win before Nigeria fought in the second meeting to force a 2-2 draw at Starlight Stadium in Canada.