Super Eagles begin preparation for Africa Cup of Nations

The three-time Africa champions have kicked off training for the continental showpiece in Egypt later this month

have started preparation for the 2019 at their training base in Asaba on Monday.

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and defender Kenneth Omeruo arrived at the team's base on Monday as the camp swoll to 20.

While coach Gernot Rohr awaits the arrival of 's Alex Iwobi, Al Nassr's Ahmed Musa, Bursaspor's Abdullahi Shehu, 's William Troost-Ekong and Changchun Yatai's Odion Ighalo, the available players had their first runout at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday.

The Super Eagles had a morning training session and then an evening session with fans and the media in attendance.

After soaking up the sun in Asaba, the players including captain John Obi Mikel took to social media to express their feelings.

Nigeria have been placed in Group B at Afcon against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi.

They have been scheduled to play against Zimbabwe on June 8 and on June 16 before travelling for for the biennial tournament.